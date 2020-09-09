Shameless season 11 officially starts filming; what’s next







Shameless season 11 is hopefully going to be coming on Showtime over the months ahead. For the sake of this article, though, we have great news about the now. Production on the series is officially underway!

In a new post on Instagram, star Emma Kenney (Debbie) confirmed the news with a new story, one where she was at the studio where much of the show films. This means that over the coming months, the entire series can be wrapped up in a way that is emotional, nostalgic, and also still fun. We know that this is a far-from-ideal circumstance for the cast and crew to be in, but we hope that they still find a way to make the best of it.

One of the things that we’re hoping for in the final season is for the producers of the show to have an opportunity to really tie together some loose ends. We know that there is a good bit of time every season spent on Gallagher hijinks, and we do still want for there to be some of that sprinkled in across every corner. Yet, at the same time we recognize that there are some other priorities now. We want to see most of these people find their way to earn some happiness. Are they going to achieve everything? Probably not, given that Shameless has never been a series to promise all that much in the way of a happy ending.

Hopefully, we’ll get a Shameless season 11 premiere date at some point over the coming weeks…

