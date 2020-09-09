America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams sings ‘Flying Without Wings’







On tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that we were going to get a heck of a rousing performance from none other than Archie Williams. From the start, he’s been an instant fan favorite and a guy a lot of people out there want to root for.

Of course, having a great story does not necessarily mean that you are going to win — we saw that with Susan Boyle many years ago on the British version of the show. If you love Archie, you can’t get complacent — you have to keep voting for him in order for him to win. The biggest challenge that he has is picking the right song — he has to be able to connect with it, and hope that viewers are left smiling at the very end of it.

As for what Archie chose to perform tonight, he went with the Westlife song “Flying Without Wings.” It was a little bit of a surprising choice for him, since we don’t think it’s as much of an old-school song as what he’s done on the show to date. Yet, at the same time he chose to do a song that accentuated his passion and his ability to tell stories with his voice and his tenderness. We don’t necessarily think that his voice has as much power as some other contestants this season, but he can channel his emotion in a way that we don’t often see elsewhere.

In general, we think that Archie’s going to make it through to the next round … it’s just too hard to visualize a situation where that doesn’t happen. The guy is just too talented and also, at least at this point, too well-known to have this slip through his fingertips.

