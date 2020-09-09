Transplant episode 3 spoilers: Taking on a preventable disease







Want to get a little bit of a sense of what’s ahead on Transplant episode 3? There’s another new episode on NBC next week that takes on a familiar subject for these sort of series: Mistakes. How can you find a way to grapple with something that could’ve been prevented? What happens when medicine and politics meet? These are issues that the upcoming episode next week are going to bring to the table.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to take a look at the Transplant episode 3 synopsis below:

09/15/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Bashir diagnoses a young patient with a rare disease that could have been prevented. Mags is faced with a case she cannot solve. June tries to keep her personal life private. TV-14

We know that this is a series that has already aired in Canada, and with that, trying to set up specific teases can be tough. Transplant was picked up by NBC mostly as a means of ensuring that they had some more content during the global health crisis. The show did put up some decent ratings for the premiere — think along the lines of a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also close to 4 million viewers. Those aren’t bad numbers at all! It’s the sort of thing that makes you wonder if this is a show that NBC would acquire more episodes for down the line, regardless of what happens with the health crisis.

Ultimately, the next few episodes are all going to serve as an opportunity to dive more and more into this world — and learn a little bit more about some of these characters.

