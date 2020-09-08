Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending with season 20 at E!







Today, the Kardashians themselves made an enormous announcement — a reality TV institution is coming to a close.

The network has 100% confirmed now that the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be the final one. No doubt, this is one of the most polarizing series in recent reality TV history … but also a landmark one. It’s been on the air for fourteen seasons, and you can see a lot of its essence within a lot of the other “day in the life” reality shows that are out there. While Kim Kardashian was starting to become a familiar face prior to the show, this has sustained her and kept the family in the spotlight amidst everything else that is going on in their world.

In a statement, here is what Kim Kardashian had to say on Instagram about the series ending:

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians … After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Meanwhile, a rep for the network went ahead and added the following:

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021.”

