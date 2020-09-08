Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s new book covers!







For those of you who did not know, Outlander actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have a book coming out later this year — and we’ve also got the cover for you to check out!

If you look below, you can see both the US and UK covers for Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, a book that is a companion-of-sorts to the upcoming Starz series Men in Kilts. The book will arrive in stores on November 3, and you can get more pre-order information now over at the link here. It’s not a shock to see that there are two different covers depending on the country, as we have seen this with many books over the years. Also, it does probably give more value to collectors out there interested in both covers.

What are we expected within the pages here? Think in terms of something educational and informative when it comes to Scottish history, but also fun! Sam and Graham are good friends, and this will offer some insight on their relationship, their craft, and what it was like going on this adventure together. We know that the two have spent some time together as of late, and could be filming some additional footage for the show.

Hopefully, we’ll have a formal Men in Kilts premiere date before too long, but for now, we’re pleased to know that this book will be here in less than two months!

