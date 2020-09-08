The Chi season 4 renewal official at Showtime; premiere date hopes







For everyone out there excited to see The Chi back on the air with a season 4, we come bearing great news today!

The network has officially announced now that the drama series will be back, and we hope that it is going to return at some point in 2021 with all-new episodes. Justin Hillian is going to return once more as a showrunner.

Now, let’s get to some quotes from a number of important people involved here!

Gary Levine, Showtime Networks president of entertainment – “Each season, The Chi’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences … [creator] Lena Waithe, together with Justin Hillian, explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

Creator Lena Waithe – “This show has definitely taken me on a journey. One of learning, healing and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic.”

Hopefully, the fourth season will continue to find a way to evolve the story and build in some exciting directions. We’ll be the first to admit here that as much as we loved a big part of the third season, we wish that there was more of a cliffhanger. We do think that there is some trouble coming for Emmett given that he didn’t tell Tiff about what happened previously with Dom. Meanwhile, we do think that Kiesha is going to have a lot to explore now following the big decision she made in the finale. We’re hoping that there will be a new character or two, as well, since there are always new faces coming into the city.

