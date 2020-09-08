Grey’s Anatomy season 17: How season 16 footage will be included







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is ramping up, and hopefully we’re going to have a chance to see it premiere later this fall.

We know that there’s a lot of stuff we’re left to wonder, including how the health crisis will factor in and what’s coming for some of the characters. There is also this that we’re left to wonder about here — how is the show going to factor in some of what happened at the end of the season 16? There was some footage that was shot that didn’t have a chance to air last season, and it does seem like there are plans to at least fold some of that into the first episode.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Krista Vernoff noted that the team is planning to do with this footage moving forward:

“We are not working to protect stories we had [planned] for the end of Season 16 … That said, you will get to see some of the immediate moments from where we left off … We found a way to build [some established stories] into our premiere.”

Our thinking is that this is how a lot of different shows out there are going to try to work within this present-day climate. We do think that there’s a financial incentive for shows to use some of the stories they planned, but writers are also realistic. There’s no way that anyone out there can just sit back and pretend as though nothing is going on here in the outside world. These are issues that a lot of people expect to see conversations about on the air.

