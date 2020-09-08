Lucifer season 6: Surprising episode count revealed for final season







We knew that Lucifer season 6 was going to be the final season, and with that in mind, we also knew that we weren’t going to get anywhere near the 16 episodes we got for season 5.

With that being said, we also have to say we weren’t expecting the episode count to be so small. According to a report from TVLine, there are only going to be eight episodes in the final season, the smallest total count for any season of the show so far. We’d believed previously that we would be getting around ten episodes, but given that we weren’t originally supposed to be getting a season 6 at all, it’s hard to be upset about a shorter run.

In general, the eight-episode order makes some sense given that the final season is mostly a thought-out expansion of the show’s original ending, which was meant to happen at the conclusion of season 5. The writers had already plotted things out and with the last-minute renewal, they were able to pivot and change things up. They probably still couldn’t do too many episodes for the final season, though, largely due to the fact that there may only be so much story that they have left to tell.

The final season of Lucifer should begin production this fall, following the completion of the season 5 finale — that episode was shut down midway through due to the global health crisis. We’re hoping that season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix either late this year or early next; meanwhile, we expect season 6 at some point in 2021. More news will come at a later date.

