Nancy Drew season 2: When is it starting up filming?







While we’re going to be waiting until 2021 to see Nancy Drew season 2 on the air, you don’t have to wait that long at all for production to kick off.

So what are we looking at here? Think a timeline in which the show could be back in production within the month! The good news came courtesy of Deadline, who noted that the Kennedy McMann series recently got the green light in order to kick off production. There are still some other important things that need to be done, but we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to see the show back in its routine over the weeks to come.

Like with the bulk of other series out there, we know that Nancy Drew is going to be doing its part to adhere to as many necessary regulations as possible. This includes, of course, social distancing and PPE on set. It’s gotta be a safe environment since otherwise, nothing will ever get off the ground.

As for what the plan here is for the story, all signs point to them being able to finish the season 1 story first and foremost. (Filming was forced to conclude a little bit early.) Following that, there is another batch of scripts that everyone can dive into! There is a lot that is going to be on everyone’s plate, and we imagine that the time off has left just about everyone itching to go back and get back into the groove of it once more.

Of course, we don’t expect to see much in the way of a Nancy Drew season 2 premiere date or a promo at any point in the near future.

