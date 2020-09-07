The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley’s bold proclamation in promo







The new season of The Bachelorette is going to be premiering on October 13, and Clare Crawley is entering it confident. How much so? To the extent that she thinks that her future husband is in the room when she first meets the guys.

In a new promo over on Entertainment Tonight, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as Clare makes her bold statement. We don’t think that anything in here is necessarily that shocking, given that a lot of series leads tend to do this almost right away.

Yet, we do think that this is the sort of season where almost nothing is expected. Just think about it along these lines — we’re talking here about a season that was filmed in almost entirely one location, in addition to one that is happening at one of the most difficult times in our country’s history.

For some more The Bachelorette video insight, be sure to check out the latest below, including on an array of headlines! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist for some other news.

There is a little bit of evidence out there already that Clare did find her future potential fiance — rumor has it that Clare leaves the season midway through because she finds the right person. It remains to be seen if that is the case, but that is something that there is a lot of buzz around, hence why Tayshia Adams is brought forward as the new lead somewhere midway through the process. This is going to be a weird, messy season — prepare for it in advance!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see from Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







