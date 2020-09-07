Station 19 season 4 filming underway; go behind the scenes







While there are many shows still waiting to kick off production, we come bearing good news on Station 19 season 4!

In a post on Instagram last week, series star Jaina Lee Ortiz did her part to confirm already that she and the rest of the cast are back to work on a new season! Granted, this is a season that is going to look and feel very-much different than anything that we’ve seen before, and there are a number of different reasons for that. With the global health crisis right now, things have to be done a very specific way and with safety being the primary focus.

As for the story itself, it’s fair to assume that the pandemic is going to be some sort of focus here, mostly because that is what Grey’s Anatomy is doing early on in its own season. They’re existing within the same universe and with that, they will often take on similar subjects. Being a first responder in times like this is not easy, since you have to not only care for the people you’re trying to save, but also yourself and the people who are close to you. It can mean extended periods of isolation, spending time away from loved ones, and also constant stress.

While this is probably going to be a tough year ahead for both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 in terms of their stories, our hope is that there is an opportunity somewhere in here to see these characters catch their breath and have a moment or two to smile. We know that Andy in particular has some other stress that could be weighing on her, too — think in terms of that big reveal from the most-recent finale.

