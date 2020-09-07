Snowfall season 4: Will filming be complete this year?







With news starting to come out about a wide array of different shows, it does make some sense to want something more in regards to Snowfall. It’s a popular show, and one with an epic cliffhanger we’ve been waiting to get more information on for a while now.

Unfortunately, it does seem like we’re going to be waiting for a good while still. In a recent post on Twitter, show executive producer Leonard Chang noted that they will probably not be able to shoot all of season 4 before the year is over. Basically, this means that filming won’t be wrapped until 2021, and that makes it tricky to imagine we’ll be getting new episodes on the air for at least a few more months.

Can FX air new episodes while the show is still filming? Sure, but there are some strings attached to that. For example, they are going to want to make sure that production is going well amidst this global health crisis. The last thing that they’ll want to do publicly is delay things again by a number of months, so they’ll be patient while everything sorts itself out. They also want to give the crew enough time to finish things so that there aren’t too many delays during the season itself.

Of course, it will be interesting to see exactly some of what transpires over the course of the next few months, and we hope that somewhere along the way FX starts to hand down more material on what’s coming — or, at the very least, an approximate window. It will prove worthwhile no matter when it airs — Franklin’s journey has been, by far, one of the most compelling that we’ve seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 whenever it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep checking back to score some additional updates all about the series and a whole lot more. (Photo: FX.)

All of s4? No. — Lᴇᴏɴᴀʀᴅ Cʜᴀɴɢ (@leonardchang) August 30, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







