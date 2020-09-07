Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto Ceremony results







The week 5 Power of Veto Ceremony has transpired in Big Brother 22 All-Stars, and we gotta say that it concludes one of the crazier 24-hours stints that we’ve ever seen within the confines of this game.

For those who are not aware, entering the Veto Ceremony today Tyler was pushing to get Head of Household Christmas to nominate him as a replacement nominee, and then giving him an opportunity to leave before the jury. He clearly misses Angela and his life, but at the same time he also feels like there’s something powerful about Bayleigh and Da’Vonne both getting to push forward in the game. They each have a platform and a chance to do something new this season.

Yet, here is the issue: Christmas doesn’t want Tyler to go. She feels like it’s harmful for her own game if this happens. Also, she’s tried to tell Tyler to just hang tough and stick it out through the remainder of this experience. Tyler can’t quit outright, since there’s a good chance that he would lose whatever money he was given entering this season. It could also harm his relationship with CBS.

Ultimately, Christmas opted to not use the Power of Veto, and because of that the nominations remain the same. Either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne will be leaving the game this week, and we think that it will be the former who goes. Da’Vonne seems to have more allies elsewhere, and Bayleigh already gave Tyler permission to vote her out.

