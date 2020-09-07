Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: How surprising will things be?







We know that Grey’s Anatomy does love a lot of twists and turns — and we also know that a lot of people wouldn’t have it any other way. This is one of the landmarks of the show! Viewers have come to know it for this over the years, and given how much uncertainty there is entering season 17, the story could end up being all over the place when the dust settles.

So what sort of chaos should you expect this time around? While we don’t have a lot in the way of big, concrete teasers for what’s ahead right now, we can at least give you three words from star Camilla Luddington (Jo) — “What. Is. Happening!”. That is what she posted (with some added punctuation) in a post on Twitter when she was asked to describe some of what she knows so far about the upcoming season.

In terms of what we’d like to see for Jo this season, we know that there is going to be some struggle — there has to be given the real-life health crisis that is being written into the scripts. While things are going to be as difficult and devastating as ever for these characters, we’re sure that there will be a few lighter moments sprinkled into the story somewhere.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is going to premiere a little later this year, potentially — our hope is that a November start date is going to happen, but we’ll have to wait and see what transpires here.

“WHAT. IS. HAPPENINGGG!!!!!!” this season. And that’s ALL I’ll say! #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/1JHT8vZUrX — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) September 3, 2020

