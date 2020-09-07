America’s Got Talent: Are Archie Williams, Roberta Battaglia favorites?







We’re looking ahead to tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode, and there are a lot of different acts performing in the semifinals!

So, who are they? Here is the lineup as we know them for the time being: Shaquira McGrath, Thomas Day, Dance Town Family, Alan Silva, Archie Williams, Brandon Leake, Roberta Battaglia, Double Dragon, Broken Roots, Spyros Bros, and Malik Dope. There are a TON of singers in here, and our hope is that we don’t just get a finale lineup of all vocalists out of this.

For the time being, our feeling is that Archie and Roberta are going to be the two favorites from this group. Both of them have familiar backstories and a ton of hits online. It’s going to be hard to top either one of them. Meanwhile, we’d also say that Brandon Leake has a reasonable chance of making it to the finale given that he is so different from any other contestant we’ve had over the year.

So who are the acts who are likely going to struggle to move forward? Dance Town Family feels like an afterthought, Thomas Day didn’t even perform in the quarterfinals, and we don’t think that Double Dragon or Spyros Bros are going to get the support. Shaquira McGrath and Broken Roots are contenders to us mostly because of their country leanings.

The big wild-cards to us are Malik Dope and Alan Silva, mostly because the two of them are so different from just about every other act performing. This could allow the two of them to shine, and with that in mind, it’s at least worth watching out for how they can do. We’ll get to see all of the performances come tomorrow night, and let’s be clear that we’re very-much excited for the results.

Who are you rooting for to advance on America's Got Talent tomorrow night?

