Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Christmas’ Tyler debate







Today in the Big Brother 22 house is going to be, by far, one of the most important of the season. It’s a chance to also see something that is extremely rare in the game.

Usually entering the Veto Ceremony, we have a reasonably good idea of what is going to happen. However, this time around we’re honestly rather clueless. It’s not 100% clear as to whether or not Christmas is going to use the Power of Veto, mostly because the ramifications for it are huge. If she does use it in order to put Tyler on the block, what that means is that she is sending one of her own allies potentially out of the game. She then has to trust that Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are going to work with her — there is talk of a women’s alliance, but at the same time Da’Vonne has already told Kevin about the idea and Dani has already spilled the beans to Enzo.

What complicates things is that as we discussed last night, Tyler wants to leave the game seemingly. He misses Angela, his head isn’t fully in the game, and he understands the significance of keeping both Bayleigh and Da’Vonne in the game a little while longer. These things are important for him, but we don’t think that he’s going to just quit the game. That’s what makes things so complicated and that is something he is actively thinking about.

Of course, there is also another active question: Whether or not Tyler will be voted out of the game even in the event that he goes on the block. We know already that there really isn’t any guarantee of that at all.

What do you think that Christmas is going to do with the Veto?

