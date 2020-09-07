Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Expect a Hawaii Five-0 presence







We know that Magnum PI season 3 is slated to start production this month, and we hope that it can premiere later this fall.

So what we can expect? Think in terms of some more great cases for Magnum, Higgins, and the rest of the gang … and also some familiar faces turning up here and there. In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that there will be some sort of Hawaii Five-0 presence on the series moving forward. What does this mean? We don’t take it as a sign that Steve McGarrett is necessarily turning up; instead, we just interpret it to mean that there could be some familiar faces popping in here and there.

Right now, a safe bet would be to expect Kamekona, Duke, or Noelani to make an appearance or two coming up. These are all local actors, and with that in mind they would be far more accessible for production during a global health crisis — more than likely, they wouldn’t have to travel much to be a part of this show. We’re sure that some other guest stars will also surface, but getting a ton of longtime series regulars from Hawaii Five-0 back could prove tough given that some could end up landing other work.

Ultimately, though, we’ll see what the future holds — we don’t want to guarantee anything, and our hope at the moment is just that we have an opportunity to be surprised when the show does eventually come back. We hope that eventually there could be a cast member or two from MacGyver who turns up, as well — but as the writers have also noted, it’s pretty darn impossible to do that in the middle of a pandemic when the shows are filming on opposite sides of the country.

