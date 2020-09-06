The Flash season 7: When is filming first kicking off?







Want to get a sense of when The Flash season 7 production is going to be underway? We’re starting to get a good sense of it, but you will be waiting a little while.

Despite the fact that another CW superhero show in Batwoman is already in production, Hollywood North proclaims that the new season is not going to be filming until we get around to October 1. Is that a long time to wait? Sure, but there may also be a recognition somewhere in here that there is no real reason to hurry things along. The Flash is not premiering until we get to 2021, and there is a well-oiled machine feel to production already. Sure, we imagine that there may be a few alterations and changes due to the global health crisis, but hopefully the experience on set can still be a positive one for most involved.

If you haven’t seen the official logline yet for season 7, you can take a look at that below:

After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash — which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk — Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart.

What does make this logline a little bit different from others is that really, it’s only going to summarize the first few episodes of the season — those that were meant to air originally at the end of season 6. Once those stories are wrapped, we’ll veer then in a totally different direction.

