Yellowstone season 4: What’s next for Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?







Wonder what could be coming up next for Kevin Costner’s lead character on Yellowstone season 4? Consider this piece your John Dutton spotlight! With the series on hiatus we’re going to be doing things like this over the next several weeks — think of it as an added way to stay engaged.

For some more Yellowstone updates in video form, check out our take on the season 3 finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other news and view our series playlist. We’ll have more in due time…

Of course, the first thing that we have to assume here is that John Dutton survives the events of the cliffhanger. We can’t picture the series without Costner, so we’re thinking that he’ll be there. It does bring us right away to the top priority for this season — revenge. John’s not the sort of guy who will be a-okay with what has transpired here at all. He’s going to be fighting back, and he’ll do whatever he can to track down whoever is responsible for the attacks. We want that to unfold!

Beyond just that, though, we do also want to see a different sort of adversity for John. What happens if he does seriously think he is losing the ranch? We do want to see him really embrace that underdog role, and it’s crazy to think of someone with his level of wealth and success in that. He also needs to find some sort of escape from the chaos and a place/a person he could use to find peace. Maybe that is Tate, who seems more like the perfect person to lead the ranch decades down the road … if there even is a ranch at all.

We do think once the dust settles on the cliffhanger, it’d be nice to see John settle into some different roles. It’d be almost fun to see him find a new friendship or two at this point in his life, or to see him really prepare for whatever a wedding we’ll get between Rip and Beth. See him embrace a little bit of change, while keeping the elements of himself that make him the John we all know and are interested in with this show. Yellowstone could certainly also benefit from more flashbacks — there are so many reasons why this character is the man he is!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







