America’s Got Talent: Thomas Day named shock wild-card choice







The second wild-card act has been selected for the America’s Got Talent semifinals, and this one is absolutely one of the biggest surprises out there. After all, Thomas Day is now a part of the lineup for the semifinals … even though he never really performed during the quarterfinals.

In a post today, the NBC confirmed this news by showing that Thomas is now a part of the lineup for Tuesday’s show. It’s highly unusual for them to bring in an act for a higher echelon of the live shows that was not even voted on to make it there; yet, we recognize fully that this is their series and, in the end, they can do virtually whatever they want in order to garner some attention to it. Thomas is a talented singer and maybe they see some sort of viral potential for him to become a new singer for a certain generation.

Our biggest issue with the move right now is simply this: There are SO many singers already in this competition. It’s basically overrun with them! With that in mind, we don’t quite understand just what value the series sees in adding another one over a lot of other variety acts who represent a larger percentage of what viewers like. It’s a tough situation since you don’t want to punish Thomas based on decisions that the judges made regarding other acts. Still, it’s also hard to not wish for something more when it comes to having different sorts of talents on there.

In the end, though, we’ll see what the voting public decides here — it is their voices that will matter the most once we get to the results show on Wednesday. Maybe they’ll like Thomas enough to put him through.

