NCIS season 18: The necessary preparations for filming







NCIS season 18 should be starting up production in just a matter of days! There is a lot to be excited about with that, even though it’s clear already that this is a very different sort of filming situation than we’ve ever seen before.

Want to get some more NCIS video updates now? Then be sure to watch our latest discussion on production below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further updates coming during the off-season.

Take, for example, the added emphasis that is going to be here on testing and making sure everything is safe before filming even begins. In a new post on Instagram, cast member Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines) noted that she was getting tested leading into the start of production. Everyone will be tested rigorously throughout the season, and this is just one of the additional measures that the series is taking in order to ensure that there are fewer concerns on set. Even still, though, PPE and masks will be a priority throughout the process.

Because filming has not even started as of yet, we all remain collectively in the dark as to what the show is actually going to look like within this new era. We do remain confident that NCIS will still largely look and feel like the same show you’ve come to love over the years, even if there are a few necessary changes that are made. We know that the idea is for these episodes to air in syndication and streaming over the years, so we don’t think that producers want to create something that is altogether jarring here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including a first shot from the virtual table read

What do you think is going to be transpiring when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







