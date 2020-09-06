P-Valley season 2: Is it renewed at Starz? Premiere date hopes







Following the big finale, what sort of expectations do you have for a P-Valley season 2? Within this piece, we’ll talk a little bit about some of what the future could hold for the series.

Here’s the good news that we can offer for the time being: There isn’t that much to worry about when it comes to whether or not a season 2 will happen. P-Valley was already renewed for a season 2 at the network! This is a show that has generated strong digital viewership for Starz through their app, in addition to capturing some of their most-coveted viewership among target audiences. Through this and also Hightown, Starz was able to find two new shows that could have potential over the coming years. P-Valley in particular captures a part of life that hasn’t been often explored on television before, and that plus the cast and the vision of Katori Hall have made it one of the most intriguing series of the year.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what Starz president of original programming Christina Davis had to say:

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive … Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

As for when a season 2 could premiere, odds are you’ll be waiting for at least a little while. The global health crisis has made production for many series difficult; our hope is that it will return in 2021, but we’re at a point in time right now where nothing is altogether assured.

