Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, September 6?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’re back once more to raise that oh-so-familiar question.

This time around, though, we don’t have altogether great news to report. After all, there is no new episode of the series on HBO. As a matter of fact, there is no new episode next week or the week after, either. HBO has already announced that the late-night series is on hiatus until we get around to Sunday, September 27, making this the longest hiatus for the show that we’ve had for a long time.

So what gives with this? We know a lot of people out there criticize Oliver’s show for not being on as much as some of his other competitors, but there’s a reason for this: It has to do with the extensive amount of research required for a lot of his segments. He’s not delivering some sort of typical late-night monologue; instead, he needs to make sure his facts are correct and that certain things are also approved by legal. It’s a brilliant show, but it’s also one that requires a great deal of preparation.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s that Last Week Tonight will be ready to go in time to cover some of the most important stuff leading up to the big election in November. That is more than likely when the series will garner its biggest overall audience, in addition to when it will be more relevant than ever. Typically, Oliver’s show concludes for the season in November, but we imagine that we will have at least a couple of shows following Election Day beforehand.

Rest assured, Oliver will be back with his topical and important brand of comedy. You just have to wait for a little bit first.

