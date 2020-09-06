Riverdale season 5: A tease at the first virtual table read!







Riverdale season 5 is coming — even if it’s going to be a little bit different than any that you’ve seen before. There are a number of different reasons for that.

For starters, we’re seeing the younger cast graduate, and beyond just that, there will be a time jump and a wide array of surprising changes. All in all, we suspect that we’re going to be in for a rather shocking series of episodes when things premiere in early 2021.

The surprising nature of things also carries through to things behind the scenes. For some more evidence of that, just take a look at the virtual table read below! This was shared in a new post on Instagram by Madchen Amick, who also noted that not everyone could be featured in the screen that she posted. Still, the cast and crew is ready to get back to work, albeit with some extensive safety measures in there in order to ensure that things remain safe for all parties involved.

Ultimately, we think that there will be some more Riverdale details out before too long … mostly because we think the show wants to establish somewhat of a new normal before things premiere. There are a few more things that the show is going to be teasing still from high school, as well, whether it be prom or graduation.

