Strike: Lethal White episode 3 spoilers: Robin goes undercover







Are you interested in learning more of what’s coming on Strike: Lethal White episode 3? Let’s just say that it starts with an undercover mission. This is going to be as difficult of a case as any we’ve seen Strike and Robin take on, and as things get more severe, desperate times are going to call for desperate measures. That includes the two of them working together and trying some surprising ways to get answers.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Strike: Lethal White episode 3 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up next:

Reeling after the events of last episode, Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) are even more determined to catch their culprit.

Robin (pictured) goes undercover once more to befriend a suspect, and puts herself in a dangerous situation to find a vital piece of evidence.

Strike pieces together a theory by interviewing many of the key players in the case – but ends up fending off an attack in the process.

While Robin’s marriage reaches crisis point, Strike’s new romance isn’t going so well either. Robin and Strike regroup, and the person blackmailing of the Government Minister becomes their prime suspect – but they now believe that there was an accomplice…

Ultimately, the relationship between Strike and Robin is something that is going to be at the center of everything in these final episodes. Robin and Strike’s personal lives are falling apart, so what does that mean when it comes to each other? This case is going to be stuffed full of twists and surprises, and maybe that will be so overwhelming that the two aren’t able to focus on anything else. We’ll just have to wait and see where some of the remaining chips fall, but we’re excited to figure it out.

