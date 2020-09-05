Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the week 5 Veto?







This afternoon within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, the Power of Veto Competition took place. It was one where the stakes were obviously high, but for Bayleigh more so than anyone else. She was up on the block opposite Da’Vonne, and if the nominations stayed the same, she would end up being the target.

With that spelled out, we noted earlier today that she hardly got the worst draw in the world for the competition today. She ended up competing alongside Head of Household Christmas and then also Ian, Nicole, and Dani — and none of these three have done great in competitions so far this season. We don’t even think that Nicole would want to win, and Dani probably only would want to for the sake of potential vengeance after a previous face-off with Bayleigh.

The winner of the Veto has been revealed, and it is … Christmas! That gives her all of the power this week, and this is also one of those seasons where there is also a punishment. Nicole has some sort of special unitard, Dani is free from being a Have-Not, and Da’Vonne has $5,000. It sounds as though Ian didn’t play, potentially because he wasn’t up for it at the time. Also, it was extremely hot outside at the time of the competition and that was another precaution that was taken here.

