Is Len Goodman returning to Dancing with the Stars for season 29?







While there is a lot that has been confirmed at this point for Dancing with the Stars 29, there are still some mysteries. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think about the status as head judge Len Goodman.

At the moment, we know that some of the judges are going to be back for the new season, but Len has long been a huge question mark. The ballroom expert typically travels from England to do the shows in America, but the global health crisis makes that difficult. Len himself has expressed this in the past, and we have seen him take some time away from the show in the past well before the pandemic even started.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then be sure to check out our early thoughts on the cast! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

Ultimately, it seems like the #1 reason why Len hasn’t been confirmed as a judge yet is simply because Dancing with the Stars still isn’t sure on his future yet, either. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what new host/executive producer Tyra Banks had to say on the subject:

“Carrie Ann is definitely back, and Bruno [Tonioli], who I can’t wait to vibe with because he is just as crazy as I am … At the moment, we’re trying to figure out how to incorporate Len Goodman because he is in England and there’s all these travel restrictions because of [the pandemic]. So we’re trying to figure that out.”

We feel like there may be a way to incorporate Len from afar, but there are time differences that add to the challenge there. Just remember that it is eight hours later in England than it is in Los Angeles at the time of the show’s filming … meaning that it would be well after midnight in the UK when the live shows are taping. We hope that something is figured out.

While we wait for more details … could Derek Hough be coming on board as a judge for the season? It does sound like he will be a part of the show somehow.

Do you want to see Len Goodman back on Dancing with the Stars 29 in some capacity?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







