NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is Nell returning early on?

In a new Instagram Story on Friday, actress Renee Felice Smith shared a clip of her return to the Paramount lot, where the series is currently in production. Encouraging sign, no? There have been questions about Smith’s future on the series ever since Nell stepped away from the team during season 11, hoping to find herself and a greater sense of overall direction. Originally, the plan may have been for the character to be gone for a while only to return in the finale, but the intended finale never got a chance to film. With that, we never actually got a sense as to what Nell’s future story would look like.

Judging from the fact that Renee is back on set, all signs do point to Nell having more of a story coming up. Given how many limitations there are on productions during the pandemic, we don’t think that she is there to just visit some old friends.

So what could Nell’s story be? Hopefully, she has opted to be a part of the team again on a full-time basis, and we will have an opportunity to see her spend a good bit of time with some of her fellow agents. We’d also like a deepening of her relationship with Eric, given that the two seemingly drifted apart some in season 11 and we do still want to hope that the two can find a way back to one another.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to get more in the way of concrete answers here when NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on CBS at some point later this fall — our hope at the moment is that the series will be back in November.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

