Blue Bloods season 11 filming looks to start in coming weeks







What’s going to be happening with Blue Bloods season 11 production? We know that this question has been asked on plenty of occasions. while several other CBS shows have either started up work or are close to it, things have been rather hush-hush when it comes to the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series … at least until now.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, Blue Bloods has a green light now to kick off production on new episodes, and with that work can begin on making sure things are prepared at the show’s New York-based studio and whatever locations that they are planning to use. At the moment, it appears as though a late September/early October start is feasible. As for what that means in terms of a premiere date, that remains to be seen.

For some more news on Blue Bloods in video form, be sure to watch our take on the new season below!

We’ve noted this before, but it’s worth reiterating that Blue Bloods comes into season 11 with more filming challenges than just about any other network show out there. The family dinner scenes feel incredibly difficult to pull off logistically now — there’s the health concern for the actors being so close to each other, and then also the story implications. Does it send the wrong message to have this family gathering every week during a pandemic, especially when they all have such public jobs?

Meanwhile, there is also the challenge of filming restrictions in New York City right now, especially for those impersonating police or utilizing fake firearms or weapons as a part of their job. Odds are, Blue Bloods is going to look at least somewhat different when it returns, but we’re sure that the production staff will find a way to make things work.

