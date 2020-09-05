Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto players







The Power of Veto Competition is unfolding today within the Big Brother 22 house, and it may be earlier than usual. How do we figure that? It has a lot to do with the fact that the Veto players have already been chosen!

If you missed it last night, it was revealed that Head of Household Christmas had nominated Da’Vonne and Bayleigh for eviction — Christmas acted after the fact as though she wasn’t really working with either one of them, even if they did have some game-related conversations here and there. Meanwhile, Da’Vonne did question the notion that there may not be stronger duos in the house elsewhere — there clearly is, with Nicole and Cody being obvious because of the wall yeller.

The HoH and the nominees are playing in the Veto today, and they are being joined by Ian, Nicole, and Dani. This isn’t a terrible draw for the nominees by any means, given that none of these competitors are super-physical. Ian may still try to win to protect himself, while Dani may just want to get some element of vengeance after she Bayleigh had some sort of argument yesterday after the BB Basement competition. Nicole doesn’t really need to win, given that she is so well-insulated from top to bottom with other players … and she may want to keep an illusion of working with Da’Vonne for a little while longer within the game.

