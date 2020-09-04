America’s Got Talent season 15: Dance Town Family named wild card







The first wild card for America’s Got Talent season 15 has been revealed, and we’ll admit this one surprises us. Dance Town Family is going to be joining the roster of people appearing on Tuesday night’s semifinal show.

What shocks us the most about Dance Town Family moving forward at this point? It has a lot to do with how little promotion that they received in the first place. This is a dance crew who was barely even shown during the virtual audition phase of the competition, and they also performed first and were largely forgotten about by the end of their quarterfinal show. Are they talented? Absolutely, but the series itself has not really treated them like that much of a serious contender.

Dance Town Family is now joining a lineup for Tuesday’s episode that also includes Shaquira McGrath, Malik Dope, Archie Williams, Alan Silva, Broken Roots, Spyros Bros, Double Dragon, Roberta Battaglia, and Brandon Leake. This does give the series a little more variety, and of this group, we would say that Archie and Roberta remain the favorites. It wouldn’t shock us all that much if a lot of finalists for this season are singers, mostly because that’s the sort of season that we’ve seen so far.

At the moment, we’d say that Archie is likely the favorite to win based on the attention his first audition received. Yet, we’ve watched the series enough over the years to know that anything can and still happen.

What do you think about Dance Town Family being named a semifinalist for America’s Got Talent season 15?

