Away season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is Away renewed for a season 2 at Netflix, or should we expect for it to be? Within this article, we’re here to break a good bit of that down.

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and give away the following first: There is no official renewal at the moment. Yet, we think there are reasons to have some hope. Hilary Swank is a big-name actress, and we would like to imagine that the streaming service would love to have an ambitious product like this on the air for as long as they possibly can.

Also, we know already that there are plans story-wise for things to continue, provided that Netflix deems the show worthy. Speaking per Bustle, showrunner Jessica Goldberg noted that there are some ideas already for two more seasons to come up in the future:

“I think it’s a three season plan … And it definitely is in different places for the three seasons.”

Of course, and is the case with all Netflix shows, the future of Away is going to be dependent entirely on the viewership. If a lot of people check the series out and watch from start to finish, there’s a good chance that there will be more. They will want to ensure that there is a real market long-term for the series, so we’re sure that this is going to be one of the things that they examine rather closely over the next several weeks and months.

The only thing that is really going against a show like Away, at least for the time being, is the timing of its release. Sure, there may not be a lot of competition out there, but we do still question premiering the show opposite The Boys, otherwise known as one of the most-popular streaming shows out there. For now, it is commanding a lot of the attention.

