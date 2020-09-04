Animal Kingdom season 5 filming set to resume soon — but when?







If you’ve been following along for a while now, then you know we’ve been eager to see Animal Kingdom season 5 happen at TNT. The question we’re left here to wonder is just when that is going to be.

According to a new report from TVLine, the family crime drama will be back in production starting on Monday, September 7 — in other words, it’s right around the corner! The series was about halfway through production at the time in which it was forced to shut down, and we’ve been waiting ever since to see when it will come back and/or when TNT will announce a premiere date. With this news in mind, we do think it’s feasible that new episodes could premiere later this year, but it’s all up to ensuring that production is smooth and safe for everyone involved.

We already know that there are some exciting things to come with Animal Kingdom season 5. It’s a mysterious season in some ways now that Smurf is dead. How is the Cody family going to push forward? It’s possible that J will try to control all of their operations, but we’re sure that Craig, Pope, and Deran will have something to say about all of that. Meanwhile, the status of some other characters like Angela adds to the mystery, given that we don’t know for sure what sort of role Emily Deschanel is going to have following her debut last season.

Animal Kingdom is one of TNT’s most-successful shows, and we’re sure that with that in mind, the network is going to do whatever it can to find the best possible spot for it to premiere. After all, shouldn’t they want some great ratings for it?

