Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where is Kaysar Ridha – Julie Chen interview?







Are you looking for the extended interview between Kaysar Ridha and Julie Chen following tonight's new Big Brother 22 episode? Consider this article an early source of information on that very subject…

Following her interview with Kaysar tonight, Julie indicated that there would be a longer version of it posted online. When will that happen? Probably later tonight (it’s usually a couple of hours, at least), and there is a lot of important info to get into. Maybe she can ask him more about gameplay, or about his relationship with Janelle. We’re sure that this could be where he also has a chance to see some of the goodbye messages. There may be some fun ones in there, since we do think that he made some legitimate friendships. Ian seems to really respect him, and these two could have a larger friendship than a lot of people do outside of the game.

Hopefully, these extended interviews are things that happen the remainder of the season. We saw a lot of them happen back during season 21, but for whatever reason we haven’t seen them as much this time … even with Janelle being evicted last week. There’s just too much content than we ever tend to see within the show itself.

Rest assured, we’ll have the full video of the extended interview in this article the moment that it is online. Hopefully, we get more of the same unfiltered Kaysar that we saw tonight! This was a big part of what makes this show so fun.

What did you think about the way that Kaysar exited the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house?

