Big Brother 22 All-Stars: What is the BB Basement twist?







Entering tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we wondered whether or not a new twist was going to enter the game. That was assured courtesy of host Julie Chen Moonves, who announced the BB Basement at the end of the first segment.

So what is this basement? In the early going, the only tease that we had was that it could shake up the game … and our personal hope was that it was something that could give an evicted player from here on out another chance. (Keesha, Janelle, and Nicole Anthony are all currently at home.) It has to do with another “room” that has been discussed at length throughout the season. We know that each one of these will be a new and different twist.

When Kaysar was evicted, unfortunately we realized that he would not be re-entering the game. Julie gave him too much info about what is going on in the house.

At the end of the episode, Julie finally disclosed a little bit more information about what this twist is, and what the ramifications are as we move forward in the game. The BB Basement Twist is going to be revealed on Sunday. This is a competition that is played in the dark, one that will contain some game-changing powers. Let’s hope that they bring about some fun into the game!

