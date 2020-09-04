Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Kaysar Ridha evicted from the game?







Tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode seemed on the surface to be predictable, at least in terms of the actual eviction. Kaysar Ridha’s status in the game is in grave danger, especially since nobody was altogether desperate to keep him. He was guilty by association to Janelle, and to go along with it he didn’t have a whole lot of allies.

As a matter of fact, we had a hard time seeing how production was even going to edit the show in a way that made it seem like there was any drama. As a matter of fact, the bulk of the first segment had to do with Dani being a target more so than anything when it comes to Kaysar. We also know from the live feeds that maybe Ian is in a little bit of jeopardy at the moment, as well. The show did give us a segment about Kevin and Ian learning the truth about the game … completely ignoring the fact that it was a backyard yeller who actually indicated that Nicole and Cody were the ones running the game in the first place.

Despite an epic speech where he called out a lot of the different alliances in the game, Kaysar found himself evicted unanimously. (Also, how bitter was Dani for calling him classless and disrespectful?) We knew this was coming, but he at least had some fun before he went.

Even though we think that Kaysar isn’t the best player, we do think that he brought a lot of fun to the show.

Update: Christmas is also now the Head of Household. What will she choose to do with it now?

