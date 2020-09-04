Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2: New series-regular promotions!







Sure, you are going to have to wait until 2021 in order to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2. With that being said, we do have some more news today that is very-much worth being excited about!

According to a new report from TVLine, the NBC series is promoting four recurring players from season 1, including Andrew Leeds and Alice Lee, who play Zoey’s brother David and then her sister-in-law Emily. They were both important in the first season, and this signifies that following the emotional ending to the finale, family will still remain a big part of the show’s focus.

Meanwhile, we’re also going to see more moving forward from Michael Thomas Grant and Kapil Talwalkar as Leif and Tobin, Zoey’s work colleagues from Sprq Point. They are also now series regulars. This doesn’t come as much of a shock, either, given how important the workplace was to this show. These promotions represent mostly the producers ensuring that they have most of the story locked down moving forward. The primary settings are there and now, there will be a chance to get to know more about these characters.

In general, it’s rather hard to predict what’s going to happen on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist from here but personally, what we know is this: We just want more joy. The best part of this show was seeing all of the relationships develop and how creative the musical numbers were. It’s also the sort of show that the world really needs right now — it’s energetic, fun, and also capable of being a few different things depending on the situation. It crosses genres and features excellent performances.

Hopefully, we’ll also continue to see more of Lauren Graham — but her schedule is complicated and with that, we don’t want to make many guesses.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

