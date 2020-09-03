Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 14: Angelina stirs up trouble







Next week on MTV, Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 14 is going to pick up where tonight’s episode leaves off. In particular, we mean that when it comes to Angelina. Sure, she may not be a cast member on this show, but she is nonetheless going to find a way to cause some chaos here. That’s probably a big part of why she is around! She’s great at finding out some gossip and then from there, acting on said gossip. She could actually help to test some of the relationships that are happening among the group, especially since some of them are pretty new.

For now, let’s just say that our thoughts go out to Vinny given their history of run-ins over the years.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Angelina turns the night into a disaster when she gets into everyone’s business. Derynn attempts to hook up with Pretty Ricky again. Taking their relationship further, Vinny takes Maria out on a date, with a surprise visit from Uncle Nino.

Will something really last with Vinny and Maria? We’re still not sure if we’re confident about it, mostly because it’s hard to be confident in anything relationship-wise on this show. Yet, we’ve tried to have some hope for Pauly D and Nikki as of late, and it would be both interesting and almost ironic that this show is the thing that actually brought Vinny and Pauly love after there has been so much talk about their dating lives over the years on Jersey Shore. We’ll just see where things happen to go moving forward…

