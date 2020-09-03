Batwoman season 2 filming officially underway, says EP







While we may be waiting for a while to see Batwoman season 2 air on The CW, we’ve got some good news today nonetheless. Filming is officially kicking off now in British Columbia!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Caroline Dries made it clear yesterday that today is supposed to be the start of production. This is exciting news, especially since it caps off what has been a chaotic past several months for the series behind the scenes.

What all has happened? The most dramatic news, of course, is the reveal that Ruby Rose has stepped away from the show and is being replaced by God Friended Me alum Javicia Leslie, who is playing an entirely new character named Ryan Wilder. The plan is for Kate Kane’s disappearance to be a part of the season 2 story in some form, but we may be waiting for a while in order to get some more info on that. Production is also having to accommodate for the global health crisis, and that includes testing, cast and crew members wearing masks and PPE, and a wide array of other measures to ensure safety.

Given that filming is kicking off now, one of the other things that we would expect at the moment is for there to be some more news coming out in regards to Leslie’s costume. We don’t think producers would want the paparazzi or some fan to leak a big reveal like that, so we have to imagine that we’re going to get a photo or two of Leslie in costume before too long. Given that the show’s title is Batwoman, after all, we don’t think they will wait too long before Ryan Wilder becomes her own version of the hero.

Tomorrow we start filming season two of #Batwoman. I'm so proud to be part of such a talented group of people. Break a leg!!! — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) September 3, 2020

