Lucifer season 5 finale, season 6 start-of-filming date revealed







Now that we’ve watched the first half of Lucifer season 5, we honestly can’t wait in order to see what’s next. Luckily, the cast and crew are going to get back to work on some of it later this month!

For some more Lucifer season 5 video updates, check out our take on the midseason finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other assorted updates and view our playlist. We will have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

According to a new report coming in now courtesy of TVLine, come September 24 the series is going to be back in production finalizing what will be the last episode of season 5. Following, they will begin production immediately on the sixth and final season. That is something we’ve speculated on them doing for a good while now, largely because it is fundamentally the thing that makes the most sense for them to tackle. They want to do what they can in order to ensure that they can get these episodes done in a safe and efficient manner, and we’re sure that a lot has been done already to ensure that this can happen.

As for when the second half of Lucifer could premiere, star Tom Ellis has suggested potentially a holiday release — if not over the course of December, January could also be a safe bet. Given that most of season 5 filmed earlier this year, there is a way for things to be wrapped up in post-production and then ready in plenty of time. Season 6 for sure won’t be around until 2021, and we’d be surprised if it started streaming before late spring/early summer. Luckily, we do still have eight more episodes to watch before we even start to worry about that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer

What do you most want to see coming up in regards to Lucifer season 5, and also season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







