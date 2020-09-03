The Good Doctor season 4: New peek behind the scenes!







If you missed the good news yesterday, there is reason to celebrate when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 — filming is underway! We’re set up now to hopefully get some new episodes later this year, but there is a lot of work still to be done on the subject.

While you probably aren’t going to get too many details about the set or the story in advance of the premiere (at least this far out), we can show you a picture of where Antonio Thomas is spending some of her time! In a post on Instagram, the actress shared the photo below of her chair with her standard character name on the back — and also a mask. It’s a reminder that most of the cast and crew are wearing face coverings throughout most of the day, in addition to a number of other safety measures.

As previously reported, one of the primary stories of The Good Doctor season 4 is going to be how the doctors handle the pandemic — maybe it won’t be the focus of the story forever, but we do feel like there’s a real cognizance that this is something that matters considerably to where things are at the moment. The show can’t ignore it, since there is an opportunity here to pay tribute to the real medical professionals who are out there risking their lives for everyone.

View this post on Instagram Season 4, here we go! @thegooddoctorabc A post shared by Antonia Thomas (@althomas1) on Sep 2, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT

