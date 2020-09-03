NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 filming underway, Daniela Ruah confirms







We know that everyone out there has been waiting for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 filming to be underway and now, we have the good news!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, star Daniela Ruah (Kensi) made it clear that she is back on the set of the hit CBS show — in a very different environment than before. She noted that everyone on set is wearing masks and frequently disinfecting things; meanwhile, her wardrobe was right outside her trailer. There are a number of little things that will probably be different in light of the global health crisis, but the plan is for the same show you know and love to come on the air a little bit later in the year.

NCIS: Los Angeles is the first of the major NCIS franchise shows to come back on the air, given that NCIS will be starting up work next week and the New Orleans-based spin-off will resume action a little bit later on in the month. Hopefully, and as Ruah herself notes in her Stories, they will be able to keep production going through the entirety of the next few months without interruption. We have to be prepared for this to be somewhat of a touch-and-go situation and staying cautious is always going to be for the best.

We would assume that the producers are going to address much of what happened at the end of season 11 fairly early on this season, but there could be some flexibility here and there. It’s hard to imagine that the series will ignore altogether what’s been going on the real world for the past several months; they may not dwell on it per se, but this is a show that does have a tendency to reflect a lot of what happens in society.

