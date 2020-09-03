9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 spoilers: Suits alum joins as new series regular







Want to get some more scoop regarding 9-1-1: Lone Star? Well, let’s talk about it in the form of a new series regular in Gina Torres!

According to a report from TVLine, the former Suits and Firefly alum is going to play a paramedic captain by the name of Tommy Vega, someone who was immensely impacted by what happened with the global health crisis. That’s going to be a huge subject of the second season, per the official character description:

“With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family … Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

In a statement, show executive producer Tim Minear alludes to his time working with Torres on Firefly as one of the reasons he was so eager to have a reunion here:

“We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres … I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly [where Minear served as writer and EP]. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.”

Of course, you are probably going to be waiting a good while in order to see Gina Torres stop by on the show — season 2 is not slated to premiere until 2021. Unlike some other major broadcast networks, Fox is taking a little bit more of a conservative approach here to their lineup. They’ve recognized that it will take a little while to get some of their series off the ground and with that, they are working to plan accordingly.

