





On tonight’s Tough as Nails finale, we saw a series of intense jobs that the final five contestants had to take on. This was physical, brutal, and challenging from top to bottom … but we knew throughout that there could only be one winner.

Before we get to the final three, let’s give a little bit of love to Callie and Linda. Both of them proved to be super strong throughout, but it was the final Overtime challenge and a forklift, respectively, that did them in. They weren’t able to get there, and with Linda and Murph, it was only seconds that caused them to be apart.

So we ended up with a final showdown of Danny, Murph, and Myles. Given that one of the big narratives of this season was a series of showdowns with Danny and Murph, it made sense that it was the two guys there at the end. (Myles ended up falling behind after struggling with his chain.)

The one thing we can say here is this: Everyone earned this spot in the finale. This was as tough and as rigorous a battle as we’ve seen. Danny started the final challenge in the lead, but soon after that we saw Murph overtake him. Danny’s struggles with the saw cost him, as did Murph’s ability to never give up and keep fighting no matter the circumstance.

In the end, the victory does go to … Murph! He is the champion, he gets the grand prize, and Danny ended up finishing roughly in second place. (You could still see him trying to finish his job even after Murph took home the prize.)

This was a fun, celebratory ending to what was a heck of a fun show. It was just inspiring to see the whole group of contestants still together; there was a real sense of camaraderie here for all of these. We’ll miss the show … at least for how long it’s going to be off the air.

