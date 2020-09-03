Blue Bloods season 11 premiere: The stakes in ‘Triumph Over Trauma’







There’s a chance that you may have heard the news yesterday — the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere carries with it the title of “Triumph Over Trauma.” You can read more about that here, but even through the title alone there is a real sense of heartbreak.

Want to get some more news on Blue Bloods in video form? Then watch our early expectations for the new season below! After you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates. We also have a playlist that makes your search for videos all the easier.

So what do we take away from this title more so than anything else? It’s that this is a show that is going to embracing the challenges of the world head-on.

The past few months have probably led to the Blue Bloods writers’ room recognizing that they have a real responsibility to try to get the story right that they are putting out there in the world. This is one of the shows that has been scrutinized for its portrayal of police officers, and the state of cops in New York at present has to be a focus. The same goes for the obstacles that face us all in present-day America — think in terms of a global health crisis, one that is making lives difficult for almost every person out there.

Yet, through the word “Triumph” you get the sense that the writers are reminding us of one thing — we can push through what we are enduring. This is a note that the series is looking to take a hopeful tone at some point in this episode; even if they are taking on issues that are not always easy, maybe the episode with a way to show that you can eventually get to the other side. That’s at least the hope, anyway.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







