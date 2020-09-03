The Mandalorian season 2 premiere date revealed at Disney+







Just in case you’ve been hoping to see The Mandalorian season 2 sooner rather than later, consider this great news! Today, Disney+ confirmed that the latest chapter in their Star Wars series from Jon Favreau will kick off on Friday, October 30.

Disney+ luckily started filming season 2 of the series a long time ago, and at this point, they have to be thankful that they did. The show was able to get a lot of work done prior to the start of the global health crisis and with that, they were able to tie things up as much as possible. That gives us a season to enjoy a little bit later this year.

Trust us when we say that the streaming service has to be thrilled that it’s coming their way soon, given that this was really the breakout show that helped get them off the ground right away. It may also be one of the most loving and fun entries in the Star Wars universe in recent years. The performances are spectacular, it’s wonderfully cinematic, and it also introduced the world to The Child. Disney has been on board with maintaining the element of surprise along the way, even to the point where they didn’t market any “Baby Yoda” merchandise until after the show started to arrive. (They had to know that there was going to be an interest in seeing that.)

We’re sure that there will be more insight on the season leading up to the premiere — one of the luxuries of Disney+ releasing the premiere date early is that it gives them the opportunity to market this over the next month and a half. Our expectation is that come early next month, there will be a lot more in the way of footage.

