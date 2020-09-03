Is Love Island USA new tonight on CBS? What the road ahead looks like







Is Love Island USA new tonight on CBS? If you’ve come into this article looking for an answer, we’re happy to provide it!

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no Love Island USA coming on the network tonight, with the reason being that there is a two-hour finale airing for another reality show in Tough as Nails. This is a temporary hiatus for the show, since it will be back tomorrow (and the rest of the week really) with more new episodes.

Like with season 1, CBS is really pushing Love Island heavy over the next couple of weeks, airing new installments nightly to fill some of the gaps in their programming. The hope has long been that this will enable people to get more addicted into the format, and while it hasn’t paid off in terms of big ratings, Love Island is getting a demographic that you’re not seeing elsewhere with CBS: Young people. That’s something that, more than likely, they’re going to continue to covet.

As for what we’re going to be seeing on the show moving forward, we have a feeling that certainly relationships are going to heat up … but also go awry. One of the things that comes with new arrivals is temptation, as people start to suspect that they may be a little bit happier somewhere else. There’s still a lot of time left this season, and also a lot of time for things to change.

Of course, to go along with some of the shows airing throughout the week, remember that there is also going to be Love Island: More to Love airing this weekend.

