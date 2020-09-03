America’s Got Talent results: Dunkin’ Save, Bello Sisters, Resound, Celina







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent was one of the most unpredictable of the season on paper, mostly because we had no clue what the public would do. Would spoken-word poet Brandon Leake advance through to the next round? Would more singers get the green light? Who is going to be getting the Dunkin’ Save? There’s a lot that still needs to be talked through within this results piece. We’ll have some additional updates as the show progresses…

Want to get some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form? Then check out our thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our America’s Got Talent playlist for other news.

Dunkin’ Save contenders – The Bello Sisters, Celina, and Resound were all up for this. We were a little shocked about Celina, since she felt almost like a slam-dunk from last night. Our hope personally was that she and the Bello Sisters would move forward, since we’ve seen acts like Resound plenty of times in the past.

Advancing Acts – The first act to get the good news was Kenadi Dodds, which shouldn’t come as a huge shock because a young singer is something that voters for this show often love. No surprise here. Following that, Broken Roots got the nod! Consider this a shock for us given all of the other talent that we saw on this past episode. Finally, Brandon Leake did get through! It’s nice to see that his performance did strike a chord with a lot of people out there.

Dunkin’ Save – Celina moves forward! Not that we’re altogether surprised about that at all.

Judges’ Save – The Bello Sisters are through! They now have a chance to show what else they can do.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What do you want to see happen when it comes to the America’s Got Talent results show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







