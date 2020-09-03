The Bachelorette spoilers: New trailer teases Clare Crawley’s season







We are moving ever closer to the arrival of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, to the point where ABC has now shared footage!

If you look below, you can see a few little snippets of Clare’s time now as the leading lady of the series. There are a few notable moments in here, whether they be of the more romantic variety or just her giving a toast in front of all of her guys.

Of course, this promo doesn’t feature any of the hugely dramatic moments … not that this should come as much of a shock given that we are still a full month-plus out from the October 31 premiere. That includes the idea that Tayshia Adams is going to eventually step in to replace Clare, which is a twist that ABC would like to pretend isn’t actually happen as a means of keeping all of us in the dark for as humanly possible.

We know already that this season is going to look and feel pretty different from any other we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s being shot entirely in the Palm Springs area with a cast and crew that are being quarantined remotely. Everything is being done with safety in mind, and in that way it’s rather remarkable that we are even getting a series in the first place.

