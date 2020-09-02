Power Book II: Ghost episode 1 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Stranger’







Are you prepare for the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost to arrive? It’s set to air on Stars in a matter of a few short days, and you’ll see with that the next important stage of Tariq St. Patrick’s life.

What do we know about him right now? He’s trying to balance being a student and clearing his mother’s name, and we also have a feeling that he’s going to be doing what he can to wrestle with the ghosts (or, Ghost) of his past. You don’t just wake up one day feeling okay about killing your father! Whatever he may have felt at the time, there is an emotional aftermath that has to be contended with.

While Starz has been at least somewhat-coy when it comes to passing out information on the premiere, you can check out the full Power Book II: Ghost episode 1 synopsis:

As Tariq St. Patrick begins his new life at Stansfield University, he’s torn between two worlds: doing as his mother said, living his life as a normal college kid; or doing what she taught him, hustling product, to save what family he has left. On his own for the first time, he feels there has to be another way. A better way. But Tariq knows he can’t do it alone, reaching out to allies, old and new, to help him earn his way toward proving Tasha’s innocence in the murder of James St. Patrick and freeing their family from his shadow.

We don’t necessarily think that anything within this is going to shatter your brain, but it does serve as a nice reminder of one thing more than any other: Tariq’s got his work cut out for him, and things are going to be intense almost right away.

